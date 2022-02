California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash near Orcutt Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 6:00 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Clark Ave. off-ramp.

According to CHP, the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a tree.

At least one person died in the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers in the area should expect a delay as crews are working to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.