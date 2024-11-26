CHP responding to multiple collisions during rainy morning commute

Multiple collisions were reported on local roads Tuesday morning as rain continued to fall across the Central Coast.

Between about 7 and 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was responding to six incidents. No major injuries were reported.

Just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported to have gone off the road at Harris Grade and Highway 135.

At around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle rollover was reported near the base of the Cuesta Grade in the southbound lanes of Highway 101.

A truck and trailer were also reported to have jackknifed in the area.

Other incidents were reported on Highway 246 at Tularosa Road, Highway 58 at O’Donovan Road and Highway 101 in the northbound lanes at the Las Tablas Road offramp.

No major slowdowns were reported by 8:15 a.m.