CHP responds to crashes, flooded roads during storm

This weekend’s winter storm has not only left many people without power, but it has also kept local emergency crews and first responders busy.

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday responded to numerous crashes, including one fatality on Highway 41 near Morro Bay and many other major-injury incidents, according to its traffic incident information page.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, CHP reported the Main Street onramp to Southbound 101 in Templeton was closed due to flooding.

A mudslide was also reportedly impacting lanes of El Pomar Drive near Moss Lane.

In the Santa Margarita area, lanes were reportedly flooded just south of Tassajara Creek Road.

Trees and a downed power pole had closed Poplar Avenue.

In San Luis Obispo, the Toro onramp to the northbound lanes of Highway 101 was also reported to be flooded.

Caltrans crews will be assessing a portion of Highway 1 Sunday morning that was closed as a precautionary measure Saturday afternoon to see whether it can be safely reopened.

