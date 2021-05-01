Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP responds to fatal crash along HWY 101 in Summerland

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 22:45:49-04

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle versus tree in Summerland Friday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 101 northbound just north of the Padaro Lane off-ramp at around 6:30 p.m..

CHP said a driver reportedly hit a tree, causing at least one person to die in the crash.

According to CHP, the number two lane of the highway is blocked. CHP is starting a hard closure of the highway for further investigation of the scene.

It is unknown at this time how many people were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7