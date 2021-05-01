CHP responds to fatal crash along HWY 101 in Summerland

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle versus tree in Summerland Friday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 101 northbound just north of the Padaro Lane off-ramp at around 6:30 p.m..

CHP said a driver reportedly hit a tree, causing at least one person to die in the crash.

According to CHP, the number two lane of the highway is blocked. CHP is starting a hard closure of the highway for further investigation of the scene.

It is unknown at this time how many people were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.