CHP responds to fatal crash on Cuesta Grade

California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade Sunday morning.

It happened just after 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Rd.

Officials say a Nissan with one passenger was heading southbound down the Cuesta grade when for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control and spun several times in the southbound lanes before crossing into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a Ford Fusion.

CHP confirms one person died in the crash. Any other injuries as a result of the crash are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added once it becomes available.