CHP responds to fatal crash on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach

A man died in a solo vehicle crash late Thursday night in Pismo Beach.

It happened on southbound Highway 101 south of Mattie Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an officer spotted the crashed vehicle as he was headed northbound at roughly 11:40 p.m.

The vehicle, a 2007 Mazda, was engulfed in flames, and a 19-year-old man was found lying on the western embankment.

The officer reported that the man had a pulse and was breathing. Despite life-saving attempts, the 19-year-old, whose identity has not been released at this time, ultimately died at the scene.

The CHP says the collision was confirmed to be a solo vehicle collision and it is unclear at this time whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Officer Montelongo at (805) 594-8700.