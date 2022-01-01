CHP responds to fatal crash on HWY 1 in San Luis Obispo

California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

The crash happened on Highway 1 at San Lusito Creek Rd. at 7:22 p.m.

According to the CHP, an unidentified male was driving a Chevrolet pickup in the left turn lane of southbound Highway 1.

The driver made a left turn directly in front of Gerardo Aldama, from Santa Maria, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 1.

According to officials, Aldama applied his brakes, but was unable to avoid the collision. The front of Aldama’s car collided with the right side of the Chevrolet pickup.

After the crash the pickup immediately caught on fire.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries from the crash. Aldama was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP at (805) 594-8700.