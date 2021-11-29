CHP responds to fatal vehicle-rollover crash on Hwy 166 near Cuyama

Santa Barbara County Firefighters and California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash Monday near Cuyama.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. along Highway 166 just west of Wasijoa Road. According to California Highway Patrol, it was along the 7300 block of Highway 166.

CHP says a single vehicle rolled over and went approximately 50 yards off the roadway. No other cars were involved.

According to CHP's logs, fire officials confirmed that one person died as a result of the rollover crash.

Initial reports from first responders say two people were in the vehicle.

Traffic may be slow in the area as first responders work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.