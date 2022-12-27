CHP responds to several spinouts along the Central Coast during the rain

California Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County as the rain began to fall Tuesday morning.

As of 2 p.m., CHP was responding to six incidents in both the San Luis Obispo and Buellton areas.

One incident drivers need to be aware of is flooding along Highway 101 southbound near Tassajara Creek Road at the top of the Cuesta Grade.

CHP responded to a crash near Avila Beach Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. along Highway 101 southbound near the Price Street off-ramp. CHP says spun out and crashed into the center divider. Traffic was impacted in the area. No one was injured in the crash.

At 1:40 p.m., another vehicle spun out along Highway 101 northbound just north of the Gaviota tunnel, crews were working to clear the roadway as of 2 p.m.

CHP responded to a third spinout at about 1:45 p.m. where they say a single vehicle hit a guardrail along Highway 101 southbound near Santa Margarita and spun into the northbound lanes. It is unknown at this time if anyone in this crash was injured. Crews are working to move that vehicle off of the roadway.

Roads will remain wet as the rain continues to fall this afternoon. Drivers are advised to take caution and leave early.