UPDATE (10:54 p.m.): Four people were in the vehicle.

Three were self extricated. One person required extrication.

Firefighters and paramedics are treating the patients.

—

Officers are responding to a rollover traffic accident in Solvang.

The crash was first reported at 10:17 p.m. on Ballard Canyon Rd.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is over the side of the road.

CHP says that an ambulance has been requested.