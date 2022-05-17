Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP seeking information related to fatal collision near Arroyo Grande

CHP car accident
KSBY
CHP car accident
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 14:28:00-04

The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision on Los Berros Rd. near Arroyo Grande on May 12 as Joshua Thomas Edward McFarland, 19, of Nipomo.

Investigators say McFarland was riding his bike southbound on Los Berros Rd. at around 11:20 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle just south of El Campo Rd.

CHP says the driver, identified as Dylan Lammers, 41, left the scene and later called authorities to report the collision.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and found McFarland dead at the scene.

Lammers was arrested at his home in Nipomo.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and saw a bicyclist or a black Jeep SUV to call the San Luis Obispo CHP office at (805) 594-8700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png