CHP seeking witnesses to deadly December crash on Hwy 101 in Montecito

Investigators are seeking witnesses to a deadly crash on Highway 101 in Montecito late last year.

The crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a tractor-trailer happened Dec. 6 at around 9:47 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of San Ysidro Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports the driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 32-year-old Inglewood resident, collided with the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the events leading up to the collision, which reportedly occurred when the weather was cool, dry and clear with moderate traffic, are still unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ball at the Santa Barbara CHP office at (805)770-4800.

