CHP to host child safety seat check-up

The California Highway Patrol will be hosting a child passenger safety seat check-up event this Saturday, Aug. 21, in San Luis Obispo.

The free event will include car seat inspections by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians. Technicians will be on-hand to teach parents and caregivers how to choose the right car seats for their children and how to install and use them correctly.

The car seat check-up will be held at the Creekside Center, located at 4111 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All parents and caregivers are welcome to attend.