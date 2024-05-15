CHP to host human trafficking awareness training in Santa Maria

California Highway Patrol is working to better prevent human trafficking, specifically here on the Central Coast.

CHP is launching their comprehensive Human Trafficking Awareness Training for the public to attend.

CHP officials say the initiative aims to equip individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify, prevent, and respond to instances of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is a crime exploiting vulnerable individuals for labor, sex, and other forms of exploitation.

The training program provides community members with a deep understanding of the various forms of trafficking, the tactics employed by traffickers, and the signs to watch for in potential victims.

Participants with take part in informative modules, personal stories, and real-world case studies, to gain practical insights into the complexities of human trafficking and learn how to take action within their communities.

"I'm hoping that after this training, people have a fire lit inside of them and that they can take this to their other community members, to their churches, to their schools, to their neighbors, to their clubs, and share the information and say, 'hey, we need to protect our members, we protect our kids and our young women in our community,'" said Santa Maria CHP public information officer,, Maria Barrigia.

The training is free and open to anyone. There are two opportunities to attend this training on May 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Allan Hancock College in Building F. Parking is free in parking lot 9.