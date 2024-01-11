CHP vehicle intentionally rammed into another car on Hwy 101. Here's why

A CHP vehicle intentionally rammed into a wrong-way vehicle to prevent an elderly driver from continuing the wrong way Thursday morning, officers said.

CHP officials said dispatchers received reports of a wrong-way driver headed southbound in the northbound of Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach around 2:06 a.m.

Three CHP units attempted to stop the wrong-way driver by using emergency lights and sirens at two separate locations. Both attempts fail to stop the wrong-way driver.

Officials said the fourth CHP vehicle positioned itself on the Highway 101 northbound lanes, north of Cathedral Oaks. As the wrong-way vehicle approached, the CHP officer turned the vehicle and intentionally rammed into the wrong-way car to prevent it from continuing the wrong way.

CHP officers said the wrong-way driver is identified as 85-year-old Maria Hernández. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a complaint of chest pain.

Officials said alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the incident.

No CHP personnel were injured in the incident.