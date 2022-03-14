CHP: Wrong way driver arrested near Los Alamos

An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the California Highway Patrol says he drove the wrong way on Highway 101 over the weekend north of Los Alamos.

Officers responded to reports of a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

CHP says officers first spotted the vehicle just north of Solomon Road before the driver turned and began heading the correct way on the highway.

Officers were able to catch up to the driver when he was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway south of Alisos Canyon Road.

No injuries were reported.

This is the third reported incident involving wrong-way drivers in northern Santa Barbara County this month.