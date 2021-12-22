Christmas carolers bring holiday spirit to Solvang Julefest

Carolers from the Tri City Sound Chorus brought their harmonies to Solvang's Julefest celebration this month.

The group, which includes singers from Santa Maria and Lompoc, sang their way around Solvang on Dec. 10, 17 and 19, caroling for businesses and visitors in the area.

A spokesperson for the group told KSBY that the group is made up of women who love singing. They sing four-part harmonies, barbershop-style.

They say the holidays have kept them busy with about a dozen "sing outs" this season. The group regularly sings in senior residences and at events.

Sometimes they team up with the Central Coast Chordsmen, a men's chorus group based in Santa Maria.

Tri City Sound Chorus invites interested singers to email tricitysound@comcast.net or call 805-736-7572 for information about joining the ensemble. Rehearsals are Thursday nights at 6:45 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Located at 4725 S. Bradley Rd. in Santa Maria.