Christmas in July: Ticket sales open early for 2023 Cambria Christmas Market

Tis the season as tickets and hotel packages are now on sale for the 2023 Cambria Christmas Market.

The market is a holiday event for all ages to walk through a path packed with more than two million lights. The event also offers a train ride, a picture with Santa, and live music.

Guests can also enjoy local beer in the Biergarten, taste international cuisine and drink, and shop for handmade gifts and imported German goods at the German Christmas market booths.

Market tickets and overnight stays are on sale and organizers say they are expected to sell out before the event begins.

“We are so excited for this year’s Market and our team is working hard to make this another successful year,” said Mike Arnold, Event Manager for the Cambria Christmas Market. “We were amazed at how fast tickets and overnight packages went in 2022 and expect to sell out even earlier this year.”

The Market starts on Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Friday, Dec. 23, 5-9 p.m. The Market is closed Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 12.

Admission ranges from $15-$35 per person ages 6+ depending on the evening; children 5 & under are free. To purchase tickets, click here.

All hotel packages include event admission for each person on the reservation, a hotel room and breakfast. Hotels included are the Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and The J. Patrick House & Inn. For overnight stays, click here.

Anyone staying at these hotels will have access to Lights Only nights on Mondays and Tuesdays from Nov. 27 - Dec. 12. Only the lights will be on, and there will be no vendors, Santa, train, food, beverage, live music, etc.

The fun doesn't stop at just the market, the neighboring Cambria Nursery and Florist will also participate in the festivities, with thousands of lights, a Christmas Museum, and plenty of shopping opportunities, including imported German Christmas collectibles and ornaments.

Another event includes Gerald Charles Dickens, the great-great-grandson of the legendary Charles Dickens, who will bring the timeless tale of "A Christmas Carol" to life at the Lodge. There will be a matinee and dinner show performances on Nov. 11-12.

Following the performance, attendees can meet Gerald Charles Dickens in person at a signing event. To learn more, click here.