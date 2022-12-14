“Christmas in the Country” drive-thru experience returns tomorrow evening

Elks Recreation invites the community to join the third annual “Christmas in the Country” this holiday season at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 South Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

“Christmas in the Country” opens tomorrow, Dec. 15, and will be open on selected nights through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Visitors embark on a magical holiday light drive-through experience at the Elks Event Center with displays presented by local businesses and families. Tickets will be available online only at elksrec.com.

The VIP Winter Wonderland Experience is also back. This is an open-air hayride through “Christmas in the Country” for an outdoor magical experience. Tickets are available online only at elksrec.com.

For more information, contact the Elks Recreation office by phone at (805) 925-4125 or by email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com.