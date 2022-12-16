Chumash Casino Resort's "Project Pink" raises $12K for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with a donation of more than $12,000 yesterday morning to help the nonprofit with breast cancer research and treatment.

The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Throughout the month of October, the resort sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts, and drinks in its various eateries, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign.

This year’s sales totaled $6,331, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $12,662 donation to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

October’s Project Pink campaign was led by a team of imaginative chefs who recreated the familiar lineup of Project Pink sweets and debuted an assortment of new ones. The newest items making their debut for this year’s campaign included cherry matcha cake, pink velvet whoopie pie, and pistachio rosewater tart.

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is located in Santa Barbara and Solvang, to learn more about the center, or to donate, click here.