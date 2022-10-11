Chumash community member's Netflix show premieres on Indigenous Peoples' Day

Chumash community member Karissa Valencia's animated fantasy-adventure preschool series, "Spirit Rangers," premieres on Netflix Monday, October 10 on Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"Spirit Rangers is all about modern-day native kids who celebrate their culture as magic but also use technology while working as park rangers," Valencia said in a press release.

Valencia, who split her time growing up on the Santa Ynez reservation and in San Diego, has spent more than a decade honing her craft.

She spent a year writing the pilot script for the show and collaborated with the tribe’s Culture Department for inspiration and accuracy.

Valencia is particularly proud of making a show with the approval of the Chumash Elders.

“With the Elders’ support, and in partnership with the Culture Department, we’ve created an authentic modern show that I wish I had growing up,” Valencia said. “You’ll see clapper sticks, hear the beautiful voices of our community Samala singers in the underscore and meet characters inspired by our California wildlife.”

Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.