The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' Environmental Department hosted an Earth Day celebration at Kitiyepumu’ Park from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday May 21, 2022.

It was a zero-waste event that included arts and crafts, food vendors and a visit from Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear.

The free event offered raffle prizes, local products and activities for children.

The first 150 attendees received a swag bag.

Community members were invited to take gently used clothing for a clothing swap.