Chumash Enterprises hosts job fair

Chumash Enterprises is hiring.

A job fair was held in Buellton Monday for open positions at the Chumash Casino Resort, Hotel Corque and Hadsten House.

Organizers say they are adding more jobs as reopening continues. The hotel spa is set to open soon and staff are also needed for the health clinic, hotel operations, custodial services, food and beverage, transportation, security, and other areas.

“We’re not just a casino, we’re a multi-faceted business and we’re looking to add a lot of people,” said Dan Nogal, Chumash Enterprises chief human resources officer.

This summer, Chumash Enterprises will give $250 bonuses to housekeepers, room inspectors, cooks, food court attendants, dishwashers, stewards, and baristas for each month worked.

"I applied for this position some months back and I just received an email that they're having a job fair, so I decided to finish off the application and here I am,” said applicant Charles Moreno of Santa Maria.

For information on how to apply, click here.

