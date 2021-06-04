Watch
Chumash Enterprises hosts job fair and offers bonuses

Posted at 11:30 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 02:31:26-04

Chumash Enterprises are hiring at Chumash Casino Resort, Hotel Corque and Hadsten House.

They are holding a job fair next Wednesday, June 9, at the Chumash Employee Resource Center in Buellton.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they will be offering jobs on-the-spot so come prepared with your resume.

Chumash is also offering 250 dollar bonuses to people who get hired in some positions for each month worked.

There is an option to make an appointment or walk-ins will also be welcome.

