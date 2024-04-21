Chumash Foundation's Technology in Schools Program grant application deadline approaching

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is still accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program.

Chumash Foundation officials say the program allows Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

These grants allow schools to purchase hardware, upgrade infrastructure, add high-tech resources, and boost curriculum.

Since its inception in 2015, the Technology in Schools Program has issued more than $430,000 in grants to area schools.

The deadline to apply for the 2024-2025 school year is April 30 and all applications must be submitted online.

For more information and to access applications, visit chumash.gov/foundation.