Chumash tribal presents $150,000 gift to Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse

Tribal leadership and others from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had a team at the Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to participate in a volunteer activity from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

"Chumash Foundation was established in 2015 and since then has given back more than $30 million to the local community. Today, we're out here helping the food bank pack, grocery bags and some produce bags that will be distributed throughout Santa Barbara County,” said Chumash Foundation director, Teresa Sat.

The voluntary activity was followed by a check presentation to the Foodbank in the amount of $150,000.

"Chumash made a $150,000 donation today. And that's just a first half of a large donation towards our capital campaign, which is going towards building the share house in Santa Barbara," Kelly Smith, Santa Barbara Foodbank's community engagement and learning manager, told KSBY. "And that will benefit the entire Santa Barbara County so that we can have enough food for everyone that needs it if there's a natural disaster or any type of emergency.”