Church in Pismo Beach celebrates 100th Anniversary

The Pismo Community Church held a special celebration Saturday morning: their centennial anniversary.

The little yellow church with stained glass windows is located at 990 Dolliver St., right across from Old West Cinnamon Rolls and The Shoe Tree.

Attendees and church officials made a few speeches to commemorate the milestone.

Even the Mayor of Pismo was in attendance and made a speech.

A one-time community choir made up of musicians from neighboring churches around SLO county sang a song to commemorate this major achievement.