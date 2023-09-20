Circus Alegria making four-day stop in Paso Robles

The circus is coming to town. Circus Alegria is setting up for the first time in Paso Robles at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Shows start Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday.

There will be traditional circus acts like jugglers, clowns and acrobats but no live animals.

"We perform with animatronics performers. I have performers from Brazil, from Mexico, from the U.S., from Canada and one of our main attractions... is the mechanical gorilla. King Kong is a 40-foot animatronic. Pretty awesome. And also, we have the dancing horses. Also, there are animatronics, lighting horses and the dinosaurs for the kids do animatronics, too," said Octivao Alegria with Circus Alegria.

Presale tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Military and veteran discounts are available online.

For more information, click here.

