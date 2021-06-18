Circus Vargas debuts magic and trapeze acts on opening night

Circus Vargas has raised the big tent in San Luis Obispo for the first time in more than a year.

At the Madonna Inn, the circus debuted their 2021 production "Mr. V's Big Top Dream!" Thursday night.

It's a two-hour act that features many circus acts including magic and a flying trapeze experience.

After one year without the circus due to the pandemic, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier in the evening to celebrate opening night.

Tickets start at $18 and kids under two can attend for free.

While in town the circus also offers their guests professional circus training with workshops, group classes, private lessons as well as daily outdoor circus exhibitions and showcase exhibitions.

The circus will be in town through July 5.

