Circus Vargas finishing San Luis Obispo shows, heading south

After almost three weeks of performances, July 5 marks the final show that Circus Vargas will be performing in San Luis Obispo.

The circus has been performing at the Madonna Inn, at 100 Madonna Rd., in San Luis Obispo. Thursday, June 17, was their first performance after a 16-month closure.

“Public reception for Circus Vargas this year was amazing—10 times more than ever,” says Katya Arataquiroga, the owner of Circus Vargas. “People are so excited to get out.”

Their current show, “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” tells the story of the original circus owner.

“We put on a great show,” Arataquiroga says. “Literally every person has left happy.”

Speaking for the circus, she expressed pride that they could share the show in San Luis Obispo.

After their shows in San Luis Obispo, the circus will perform in Santa Barbara before continuing south. The Santa Barbara shows will run from July 9-19, and they will be held at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Tickets for tonight’s show and for the upcoming Santa Barbara shows are available through the Circus Vargas website.

The circus plans to return to San Luis Obispo around the Fourth of July next year.