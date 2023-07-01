Circus Vargas keeping visitors safe from heat this weekend

With a warm weekend ahead, Circus Vargas is making sure to keep their performers and visitors safe from the heat.

The circus says they place fans air fans all around the main arena to keep people cool.

The fans will blow cold air under the stands.

Apart from the fans, the circus will also have plenty of refreshments available to keep visitors hydrated and cool.

“Circus Vargas Americas best show we have you covered we got it all, ice coffee to lemonade, wonderful, soft drink, beverages believe me you'll be well hydrated and cool we have state of the art fans that are under the bleachers so you'll enjoy a fantastic show that will be hot, hot, hot, but you'll be cool and collected," said Johnathan Lee Iverson, the Circus Vargas Ringmaster & Performance Director.

The circus will have afternoon shows both Saturday and Sunday.

Circus Vargas will remain in San Luis Obispo through July 10.