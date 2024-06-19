Circus Vargas returns to San Luis Obispo

Circus Vargas is preparing for its return to San Luis Obispo.

Performers from 15 different countries are setting up at the Madonna Meadows in advance of the first show, which takes place Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The two-hour show titled "Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!" includes flying trapeze, jugglers, contortionists, the globe of death, wheel of death, comedy and much more.

"The show features Opera trained Ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson, who guides the audience through an experience of different cultures and nationalities, joining hand in hand, coming together through acrobatic and aerial artistry to entertain, laugh, live, love, and celebrate as one! ," according to a press release.

For tickets, show times and other information, click here.

Multiple performances take place through July 8.

