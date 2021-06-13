Circus Vargas returns to the Madonna Inn on June 17th

The circus is coming back to town and setting up their big, striped tent in San Luis Obsipo.

Circus Vargas is returning with a new production of "Mr. V's Big Top Dream" set to debut on June 17th.

The show will be held at the Madonna Inn and feature trapeze and magic.

Tickets are on sale at their website.

Ticket prices start at $18 and kids under two years of age can attend for free.

"We're gonna have the most fun ever, for young and old, any age and we just invite all of you to come out and have some fun with us, relax let's forget about the pandemic of course we're going to have social distancing," Katya Arata-Quirota, co-owner of Circus Vargas.

The circus will run from June 17th to July 5th and will be the first time Circus Vargas has performed since the beginning of the pandemic.