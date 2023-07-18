Citing fraud, Ravine Waterpark no longer selling tickets online

The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles is no longer selling tickets online.

The waterpark cites “an exceptionally large amount of fraud” as the reason behind the recent decision.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the park.

The Ravine on Monday posted a warning on social media about what was described as a Facebook scam where people are being offered free tickets if they follow directions on a specific post.

The waterpark says any tickets obtained this way will not be honored.

Paso Robles police say they are aware of this but said there was no monetary loss and no pending investigation.

Ravine staff on Monday told KSBY the fraud issues have been going on for about four weeks, adding that local law enforcement and even a division of the FBI have been notified.

