Citing pandemic impacts, inflation, Mindbody announces more layoffs

Mindbody is reducing its workforce once again.

The San Luis Obispo-based software-as-a-service company confirmed the reduction Wednesday, but wouldn’t disclose the number of employees impacted.

In a statement, Mindbody said the pandemic and also inflation were reasons behind their decision.

“While the wellness industry continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, increased economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures have slowed progress and created new challenges for our industry to navigate. While these changes are incredibly difficult and will be deeply felt across our entire organization, they will ultimately help us build a more resilient platform capable of meeting evolving market dynamics while better positioning our company for long-term growth.”

In April of 2020, Mindbody laid off and furloughed nearly 700 of its more than 2,000 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mindbody, a major employer on the Central Coast, says its San Luis Obispo headquarters remain open.