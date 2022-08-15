Watch Now
City considers plan to build 5-story building in downtown Santa Maria

The building would include apartments and commercial space
City of Santa Maria
A proposed five-story building at the corner of E. Main St. and S. Broadway is up for discussion at the Santa Maria City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
santa maria revitalization 8-15-22.jpg
Posted at 2:45 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 17:56:19-04

A real estate developer has proposed a project to the City of Santa Maria that could bring a five-story building to the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main St.

If approved by the Santa Maria City Council, Vernon Property Group, LLC will develop the current plaza next to the Bank of America building.

The property is owned by the City of Santa Maria.

santa maria mixed use building 8-15-22.PNG
The corner of S. Broadway and E. Main St. is currently a city-owned plaza outside the Bank of America.

City officials say the new building would bring at least 6,700 square feet of ground floor commercial space to Santa Maria. It would include outdoor patios and 88 residential apartments.

Vernon Property Group purchased the closed Fallas discount store and has shared plans to convert the building into 104 apartments.

The building will be discussed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

