City council meeting on proposed changes to election system in San Luis Obispo

Locals are encouraged to attend an upcoming city council meeting today on a proposed change to the election system in San Luis Obispo.

Local leaders will discuss an alternative solution to address voting equity. In February of 2023, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project had the city of San Luis Obispo create voting districts. Officials at the time argued that the city's current "at-large" system could dilute minority votes.

Now, the council is proposing a solution called "Citywide Single Vote."

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. today at the Council Chambers at City Hall (990 Palm Street) in San Luis Obispo.