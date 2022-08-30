City council names new Santa Barbara police chief

Santa Barbara has chosen a new police chief, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city council appointed Kelly Ann Gordon to fill the vacancy left behind by Chief Lori Luhnow's retirement in February 2021.

Gordon comes to the Santa Barbara Police Department with 26 years of experience in Southern California law enforcement.

She has been part of the Los Angeles and Montebello Police Departments before being hired by the Monterey Park Police Department as a captain in 2017. During her time there, Gordon was promoted to police chief.

She has also worked with the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team. She was a Canine Disaster Search Specialist and responded disasters including the World Trade Center after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Rita, city officials say.

Gordon is set to begin the role on Sept. 19.

In a statement, Gordon says her first priority is to get to know the people within the police department and in the community.

Gordon will take over for Interim Police Chief Marylinda Arroyo, who was selected for the role in July.