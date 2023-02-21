City Council to consider changes to SLO parking plan

The San Luis Obispo City Council is set to consider changes to the city’s parking management plan.

The proposed plan would increase parking fees in downtown San Luis Obispo.

City officials hope that by increasing fees, they will encourage more people to walk or bike to the city’s downtown area.

They also hope it will make sure there is available parking for anyone who is unable to walk or bike.

“We do see a lot of people walk and bike to downtown, we want to encourage responsible behavior. Parking is a really limited resource in our community and we want to make sure that that stays available for the people who can't walk and bike," said Gaven Hussey, the San Luis Obispo Parking Program Manager.

By raising fees, and creating incentives for buying bikes and taking buses, city officials hope to cut motor vehicle use, and more than double the use of bicycles and public transport by 2035.

Some SLO County residents are concerned the new plan will detour tourists and visitors from coming to downtown San Luis Obispo.

“I think it's terrible for us local people. I think it's awful. Maybe the tourist won't care, because maybe they come from big cities where it's outrageous already, but to do that in San Luis Obispo County it's not right. It's not fair," said Cambria Resident Eleanor Seavey.

The plan will be introduced to the city council during Tuesday night's meeting. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Here is a link to the full parking management plan.