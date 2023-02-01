City: Discolored water safe to drink after hydrant is hit in San Luis Obispo

Some San Luis Obispo residents may be experiencing decreased water pressure or seeing discolored water.

The City’s utilities department says the issues in the area of Madonna Road and Tonini Drive are due to a private hydrant being hit early Wednesday morning.

The City says the water is safe to drink, adding that “water was flushed through the water main at a higher than normal velocity, stirring up natural minerals in the system. These minerals cause discoloration, but are not harmful to your health.”

The City posted the following tips on social media letting people know steps to take if they notice discolored water coming out of the tap.

If you see discoloration, run water at your outside hose bib or where water enters your property until the water runs clear. DO NOT use warm water.

If discoloration occurs after flushing for more than 10 minutes, turn off the water and wait for 3-4 hours until the sediment has had a chance to settle.

If discolored water is now in your hot water, run the tap with hot water until the water runs clear to flush your hot water heater.