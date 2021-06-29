City Farm SLO accepting applications for summer youth program

City Farm SLO's Youth Empowerment Program is looking for participants ages 14 to 17 to join its summer workshop that centers around agriculture.

The farm launched the program in April of this year.

The enrollment deadline is July 5 and sessions begin July 10.

There are eight total sessions and most of them are for a few hours on Saturday.

Each session covers organic farming instruction and activities and students can even earn compensation.

They'll also be able to learn about health and wellness, career and college readiness, and take part in a couple of local field trips.

"We're surrounded by agriculture and having these students connect with their food is important," said Gissel Neri Corcoles of City Farm SLO. "Not only can they gain an appreciation for agriculture but because they're able to contribute back to the community."

All of the food grown in the program is donated to the SLO Food Bank.

If you're interested in applying, there are applications on the City Farm SLO website.

You don't have to live in San Luis Obispo to apply.