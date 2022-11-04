Watch Now
City Farm SLO holds groundbreaking for 'all inclusive garden'

Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 03, 2022
City Farm SLO celebrated its inaugural grant with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County and representatives from SLO Access For All were present to celebrate with students at City Farm SLO.

The $5,000 grant will be used to help make the garden more accessible for students with disabilities.

"That garden will be a space that can serve all of our students' diverse needs so we will have raised beds that wheelchairs can actually roll under and shade structures and just a space that all different students can use," said City Farm SLO Executive Director, Kayla Rutland.

The Garden for All program provides accessible gardening and therapeutic horticulture spaces for students with disabilities.

