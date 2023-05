City Farm SLO's summer farm stand is making a return.

The farm will be open every Wednesday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

There will be fresh student-grown produce and farmer-grown veggies, fresh eggs, plants, dried gourds, herbs, flowers, jams and jellies and more.

Sales from the farm stand help support the City Farm SLO Farmer Collaborative.

It's located at 1221 Calle Joaquin off Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.