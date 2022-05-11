City Farm SLO opens applications for Summer Youth Empowerment Program

City Farm SLO is now accepting applications for its summer Youth Empowerment Program.

Teens 14 to 17 will earn $200 for participating in eight sessions of workshops.

Those workshops include topics of health and wellness, leadership and team development, and career and college readiness.

Workshops are taught in English and Spanish by facilitators trained in youth empowerment strategies.

"We need strong leaders in our agricultural community and our youth empowerment program provides an opportunity for any kid to be that leader no matter their background or their circumstance," said Kayla Rutland, City Farm SLO executive director.

Once students graduate from the program, they have the opportunity to apply for a paid farming internship at City Farm SLO.

All of the produce grown by the students is donated to the SLO Food Bank.

The application deadline is May 22.