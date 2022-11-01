Watch Now
City Farm SLO's 'Garden for All' program to receive a $5,000 grant

Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 16:26:26-04

Local organizations are gathering this week to celebrate the 'SLO Access for All' fund’s inaugural grant of $5,000 to support the construction of accessibility features at City Farm SLO’s
'Garden for All' program.

'The Garden for All' program provides accessible gardening and therapeutic horticulture spaces for students with disabilities.

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County and representatives from its 'SLO Access for All' fund will be joining representatives and students to celebrate Thursday, November 3, at 10 a.m. at City Farm SLO at 1221 Calle Joaquin, in San Luis Obispo.

SLO Access for All' officials said in a press release they feel honored to contribute to 'The Garden for All' program which supports community participation and aligns with its mission to create an accessible community where people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to fully participate in all aspects of San Luis Obispo County life.

