City gives free sprinklers, burlap in Santa Maria to save water

Santa Maria city officials announced that city water customers can get free sprinklers and a burlap sack throughout the rest of April.

The giveaway is part of the Utilities Department's "Go Green in the Spring" promotion that encourages water conservation during California's extended drought.

The city is offering three Hunter MPR1000 Rotator sprinklers and one 7 foot by 7 foot landscape burlap to each household, while supplies last.

City officials urge residents to replace current sprinklers with the new, anti-leak sprinklers to improve water efficiency. The large burlap can be used to collect yard clippings, branches and green waste for transport to a green waste container or compost pile.

Residents can visit the Utilities Department, located at 2065 E. Main St., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through to claim the free items. They will need a photo ID to claim the promotion.

The promotion runs through the end of April or as long as supplies last.