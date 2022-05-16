City hopes new sculpture will boost recycling at Santa Maria sports complex

A new sculpture at the Hagerman Sports Complex offers people a little extra motivation to recycle.

At least that's what Santa Maria city officials hope. The sculpture, which doubles as a recycling bin, was unveiled on Thursday at the park, located at 3300 Skyway Dr.

It includes design elements that include a hitter, softball player, mitt and ball. City officials say it encourages those at the park to recycle bottles and cans by "pitching" them into the sculpture.

The project was headed by the Santa Maria Utilities and Recreation and Parks Departments and funded by a Cal-Recycle grant.

Local welders Jeremy and Tammy Mogavero created the sculpture to fit a conceptual design by the Utilities Department.

"Be a big hit by protecting the environment," a sign near the sculpture reads. "We all win by teaming together to keep Santa Maria clean."