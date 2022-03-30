City of Arroyo Grande looking to alleviate traffic congestion at busy interchange

The City of Arroyo Grande is looking to alleviate traffic congestion at a busy interchange.

Anyone who drives in the Five Cities area knows that the Brisco-Halcyon Rd. interchange is a problem spot, and it's been that way for years.

"The intersection right now has multiple components coming into one area," said Arroyo Grande City Manager Whitney McDonald. "You have the on and offramp at Brisco as well as the Halcyon underpass and Branch Street, all coming together."

The city is now looking to separate the Highway 101 on-and off-ramps from the intersection.

The proposal includes building a roundabout near the intersection of Branch Street and Brisco Road.

The city is working with Caltrans to make improvements to the freeway on and offramps as well as the underpass.

Designs will be presented at a public meeting on Wednesday morning.

"It's an improvement that is needed in the city but it just depends on what pieces of the project need to be done, what portions, what phases could be accomplished in order to provide the best possible outcome," said Brian Pedrotti, Community Development Director for the City of Arroyo Grande.

The city is seeking community input as project costs rise to around $32 million.

"In terms of endgame, I'll just say, the cost of the project is significant," said McDonald. "We have to take that into consideration when it comes time to a decision on whether to move forward with the project because at a point, it will become too much for our citizens and our taxpayers to have to bear."

The special committee meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Arroyo Grande City Hall.

The subcommittee looking into the project recently resumed to work after it was put on pause because of the pandemic.

