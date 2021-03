Local families can expect a visit from the Easter Bunny before Easter.

The City of Arroyo Grande announced it is offering Bunny Grams ahead of Easter Sunday.

The AG Bunny will deliver a basket filled with treats and candies to any address in the Five Cities area.

Deliveries will take place from Monday, March 22 to Saturday, April 3.

Bunny Grams range from $20 to $40 in price.

Community members interested in purchasing a Bunny Gram can do so by clicking here.