City of Arroyo Grande presents their Summer Barktacular: 'Bark in the Park'

Dog lovers came together for a day of fun in the sun that included vendors, food trucks, and more.
Local pet owners took their favorite four-legged friends to Elm Street Park on Saturday for Bark in the Park.

The City of Arroyo Grande put on this Summer Barktacular to unite community members over their love for their pups.

Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Supervisor Carrie Van Beveren went to the event and captured the general sentiment of attendees.

"My pets mean the world to me, and I think that all the people that showed up today think the same thing."

Bark in the Park featured dog vendors, food trucks, pet contests, demonstrations, music, nail trimming, micro-chipping, and pet adoptions.

It took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 27.

